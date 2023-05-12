Western High School is presenting a musical called “May We All.” It is a country music musical. The musical is co-written by one of the members of the country music band Florida Georgia Line. There has never been a country music musical before in this area.

“May We All” is like a Hallmark movie. If you like Hallmark movies, this musical is for you. It is a story about a girl from a small town in Tennessee, who goes to Nashville to pursue a music career. She is gone for two years but doesn’t succeed. Although, everyone in her hometown thinks that she has succeeded. So, she goes back to her hometown to sell her family guitar to make money because she has not been making any. And she realizes that the town has fallen apart and the businesses are dying. She tries to help save the town and saves herself along the way.


