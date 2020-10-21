As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, there are many needs facing communities throughout the country and in Appalachian Ohio, with Black communities among the most impacted. The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund is partnering with the African American Community Fund to offer grant support to Black-led nonprofits in Appalachian Ohio.
The African American Community Fund invites grant applications from Black-led organizations serving the Black community in Appalachian Ohio. Applications are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/AACF and a total of $10,000 will be granted across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, November 9, 2020. The impact of COVID looks different for every organization, and grants will support a wide-range of projects – additional details, along with the application, can be found at www.AppalachianOhio.org/AACF
Preference will be given to organizations that meet at least two of the following criteria:
The organization's executive director identifies as Black;
50% of the board is Black; and
The organization serves the Black community.
This is the inaugural grant round of the African American Community Fund. The Fund was established at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) earlier this year by Ernest E. and Ernest A. Bynum, who have both long been passionate about supporting minority communities in Appalachian Ohio. The Fund is one way to create opportunities for African Americans in Appalachian Ohio.
If you are interested in making a gift to support the African American Community Fund, please contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or info@ffao.org . To learn more about the African American Community Fund, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/AACF
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.