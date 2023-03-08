Moose Miller

(l-r) Jennifer Rai, Moose Miller, Mark Bright

 By Caleb Cockrell

NASHVILLE, TN (March 2, 2023) – Rising singer/songwriter Moose Miller (locally known as Michael Miller) has signed an exclusive publishing deal with ginmarc publishing, the new venture co-founded by Jennifer Rai and producer Mark Bright.

An Ohio native who grew up in Pike County, Miller draws much of his musical inspiration from his rural Appalachian roots and upbringing, as well as from heroes like Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, and The Isaacs. His father is a pastor, so he developed an early love for music in church growing up and was raised on the soulful sounds of Southern gospel and bluegrass.


