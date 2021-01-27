Winter in Pike County can mean snow or ice. It can also mean temperatures that are more tolerable and sunshine. Earlier this week I refilled the backyard bird feeders long after neglecting that task. We use black oil sunflower seed and suet cakes to entice our feathered friends. It works well. The first day no visitors came. Was that because I waited until the afternoon? It seems to take the birds a little while to notice, but they do always come back.
After much trial and error, our backyard feeders now hang on shepherd’s hooks. We have two, a squirrel-proof and a finch feeder. Yes, the squirrels still unsuccessfully try their best to eat from the larger one. Their amazing acrobatics do not help them to achieve their goal. The suet cages are fastened to the deck railing but could be hung. Yesterday morning starlings were the first birds near the feeders. I might have known that they would figure it out quickly. Suet is one of their favorites. Thankfully they did not stay long. Soon after that, others appeared. The seeds and suet attract a nice variety of birds as well as providing them nutrients they can use when it is cold outside.
I have seen a pair of Downy Woodpeckers, White-breasted Nuthatches, House Finches, Tufted Titmice, Carolina Chickadees, and Northern Cardinals today. Right now the male Downy is eating suet. He has some red feathers on the back of his neck to distinguish him from the female. The cardinal, our state bird, partakes of seed. A female Red-bellied Woodpecker just flew from the ash to the suet. That lone tree between the feeders and the woods is often the staging area for birds coming in for a landing to dine. Of all the woodpeckers in Ohio, only Red-headed Woodpeckers have completely red heads. Binoculars help me identify from inside.
Each time I look outside my window, I never know what I might see. While some birds are year-round residents, others are winter visitors like the Dark-eyed Juncos, nicknamed snow birds for a reason. Eastern bluebirds sometimes roost on the fence posts or swing set. You won’t normally find them eating seeds. They prefer fruit and berries now and insects from spring to fall. Some birds like to eat on the ground. Still more migrate south to warmer climes until temperatures change. Returning then or passing through, they should find an abundance of preferred food supply waiting for them.
Now a junco is pecking at the suet while two others wait their turn. They sometimes eat from feeders or find seed dropped on the ground. The sun will set in one hour. It’s 49 degrees so urgency is not a problem for one last meal before roost and sleep tonight. The forecast lets me know that the next few days may bring rain and snow. If the temperature drops, I will expect to see more frequent visits to the feeders. They are welcome anytime.
