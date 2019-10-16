The Ohio Department of Transportation will host an open house later this month to address changes on State Route 32 in Pike County.
On Tuesday, Oct. 22, representatives from the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 will be joined by consultants from Stantec for a public meeting to discuss an intersection improvement project at the intersection of State Route 32 and County Road 58 (Shyville Road).
The proposed project calls for the construction of an “R-Cut” intersection that will eliminate the at-grade intersection and signal by constructing left-turn lanes to the east and west of the existing intersection and right-in/right-out turns at Shyville Road.
WHAT: PIK-32/CR-58 Safety Improvement Project
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Pike County Career and Technology Center
175 Beaver Creek Road, Piketon, Ohio 45661
The meeting will be an open house format, so there will be no formal presentations; however, staff from ODOT District 9’s Traffic Studies Department will be on hand to present information and answer questions with regards to the proposed changes
