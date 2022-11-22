Adena

Adena Health Foundation Director of Major Giving Robin Berno in the basement of the Carlisle Building sorting through more than 1,300 coats to be donated to area students.

 Photo submitted by Adena Health System

CHILLICOTHE, OH (November 22, 2022) – Faced with an early onset of winter-like temperatures across the region, more than 1,300 students from preschool through high school will begin their Thanksgiving breaks this week better protected from the cold thanks to those who contributed to the Adena Health Foundation’s Coats for Kids campaign.

The program, through which Adena reaches out each year to participating area school leaders to gather sizes of students determined to be most in need of a new winter coat, began as a health system project in 2007. That first year, more than 200 coats were provided. This year, a program high of 1,344 coats were requested, bringing the total donated since the program’s inception to more than 14,300 coats.


