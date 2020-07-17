Adena Pike Medical Center (APMC) has partnered with Senior Life Solutions on an intensive outpatient group therapy program for seniors. Senior Life Solutions is designed to meet the unique needs of older adults, typically ages 65 and over, struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety, stress from age-related health concerns, or difficult life transitions such as the loss of a loved one.
“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Senior Life Solutions to bring this service to Adena Pike Medical Center,” said Brandy Strain, APMC Director of Nursing. “This partnership supports the needs and services that critical access hospitals provide to our rural community and we could not be more excited to offer this program to patients.”
Individuals may benefit from the Senior Life Solutions program if they are experiencing any of the following common indicators or triggers of depression and anxiety:
• Recently experienced a traumatic event
• Lost a spouse or close family member
• Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities
• Changes in appetite
• Difficulty sleeping
• Loss of energy
• Feelings of sadness or grief lasting more than two weeks
• Feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness
Following an assessment and admission into the program, each patient’s care plan is individualized and Senior Life Solutions staff typically meets with patients up to three times per week. Currently, the program is conducting therapy on-site at the hospital with enhanced safety measures as well as via virtual visits to safely serve patients from the comfort of their homes by video or telephone. Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member, the patient themselves, or another health care professional.
For more information, call 740-947-6512 or visit www.adena.org/sls
