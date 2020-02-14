Students from Western, Waverly, Piketon and Eastern schools all had the opportunity to showcase their skills for the public Thursday evening when the Pike County Career Technology Center held its annual open house.
The open house allows visitors to see the students at work in the various classrooms and labs for their chosen field of study. The public also had the opportunity to engage in hands-on activities and demonstrations throughout the school. Meals were available for purchase, and there were plenty of complementary desserts created by the Culinary Arts program as well. Each lab had a drawing for a door prize, some of which were created by students in those respective programs.
