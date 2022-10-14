COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio is seeing dramatic changes with bursts of reds, yellows, and oranges in the treetops over the last week. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is seeing near peak colors in parts of the Buckeye State.
“Many trees are now showing their true colors as the chlorophyll exits their leaves,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “It seems like fall color has come quickly this past week and the majority of the state now seeing Near Peak conditions. Sugar maples, red maples, dogwoods, and sumacs are in full display right now.”
Those looking to avoid the fall color crowds can check out one of Ohio’s 24 state forests, hidden gems that stand on more than 200,000 acres of land. The forests can provide family fun through hiking, fishing, and camping – where permitted.
You can find the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season on ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes:
• Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure
• Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks
• Fun events happening around the state
ODNR encourages people to share fall color photos using #OhioFall22. Each week, ODNR will choose photos from those who use this hashtag to share on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more fall color photos, follow ODNR, Ohio State Parks, Ohio State Forests, and Ohio. Find It Here. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ohiodnr, @OHStateParks, @odnrforestry and @Ohio.FindItHere.
The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit Forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook @odnrforestry and on Instagram @odnrforestry (instagram.com/odnrforestry).
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
