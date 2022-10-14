COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio is seeing dramatic changes with bursts of reds, yellows, and oranges in the treetops over the last week. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is seeing near peak colors in parts of the Buckeye State.

“Many trees are now showing their true colors as the chlorophyll exits their leaves,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “It seems like fall color has come quickly this past week and the majority of the state now seeing Near Peak conditions. Sugar maples, red maples, dogwoods, and sumacs are in full display right now.”

