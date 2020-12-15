The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center received 975 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was at the hospital as the UPS shipment arrived, which was quickly secured in subzero freezers and prepared for the first recipients.
Thirty high risk frontline healthcare workers were among the first in the country to be vaccinated at Ohio State Monday morning, with plans to expand availability in the days and weeks to come. The Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been found to be 95 percent effective and was approved for emergency use in the U.S. by the FDA on Friday.
