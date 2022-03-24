1. WCS hosting 141st Alumni Banquet
On Saturday, June 11, Waverly City Schools will hold its alumni banquet at the high school with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.
Those wishing to make reservations can do so by calling at 740-947-4770 and asking for alumni information or sending an email to jharmon@waverlytigers.net
2. Cooking + class offered through OSU Pike Extension
The Ohio State University Pike Extension Office will hold a four-week class covering cooking skills, nutrition education, and food safety. All classes will be on Mondays in May (May 2, May 9, May 16, May 23) from 5 to 7 p.m., held at Pike Outreach on 306 Bridge St. in Waverly.
The course is free and open to any Adena Health System patient. Those interested are told to contact Tammy Jones at 740-289-4837 or email at jones.5640@osu.edu
3. March 27 in History
On March 27, 1884, The first long-distance telephone call was made from Boston to New York.On March 27, 1912, The first cherry blossom trees, a gift from Japan, were planted in Washington, D.C. On March 27, 1933, Some 55,000 people staged a protest against Hitler in New York. On March 27, 1976, Washington, D.C. opened its subway system.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
