COLUMBUS— Legislation protecting Ohio campground owners from frivolous lawsuits was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.
State Reps Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro, and D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron, sponsored the legislation with the intent of aiding Ohio tourism by supporting the area’s campgrounds.
“This legislation will help prevent frivolous lawsuits against Ohio’s family owned small businesses while equaling the playing field for those businesses with larger state owned facilities,” said Wilkin.
The bill does not prevent campground owners and operators from being held responsible for any injuries resulting from circumstances within their control. The purpose of this legislation is to create fair laws and regulations for our Ohio small businesses, which make up the backbone of our economy.
A local business in Representative Wilkin’s District, Long’s Retreat Family Resort in Western Pike County, voiced their struggles with current law to the representative and House Bill 229 was the result of those conversations.
This legislation has been supported by numerous organizations such as the NFIB and the Ohio Chamber, the Ohio Campground Owners Association, Long’s Retreat Family Resort, Zoar Community Association and the Ohio History Connection.
