Spring cleanup week in the Village of Waverly will be held from April 25 to April 29.

WAVERLY — Waverly Mayor Greg Kempton announced dates for the Village Spring Cleanup during Tuesday's council session.

Between April 25 and April 29, residents can place their throwaway items curbside for the Waverly Street Department to pickup. All items must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday through Friday.

Items not accepted include tires, batteries, garbage, gas containers, paint, chemicals, and railroad cross ties.

Construction materials, whether they be drywall, porcelain, flooring, or others, must be dropped at the dumpsters provided by the Street Department. These dumpsters are located on 9040 State Route 220.

