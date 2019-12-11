The Pike Christian Academy Drama Club will present “A Modern Christmas Carol”, adapted from the original story by Charles Dickens.
The presentation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Pike Christian Academy High School Auditorium (corner of Clough and Walnut streets in Waverly). The show is reportedly a modern twist and setting on the classic story.
Admission to the show is free, but a suggested $2 donation to help with play expenses is appreciated. Concessions will be sold before and after the performance.
