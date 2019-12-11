'A Modern Christmas Carol'
The Pike Christian Academy Drama Club will present “A Modern Christmas Carol”, adapted from the original story by Charles Dickens.

The presentation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Pike Christian Academy High School Auditorium (corner of Clough and Walnut streets in Waverly). The show is reportedly a modern twist and setting on the classic story.

Admission to the show is free, but a suggested $2 donation to help with play expenses is appreciated. Concessions will be sold before and after the performance.

