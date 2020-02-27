The S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Program held their regular meeting on Dec. 9, 2019, at the Pike County Senior Center.

Rick Jenkins called the meeting to order with a prayer by Don Chapman and the Pledge of Allegiance by all.

Minutes of the last meeting were read by Laurel Jenkins and accepted.

Treasurers report was given by Shirley Louderback and accepted.

Rob Junk, Pike County prosecutor, was the guest speaker. He talked about different ways seniors could get scammed.

Next meeting will be March 9 at 1 p.m. at the Pike County Senior Center, 402 Clough Street, Waverly.

All seniors are welcome to attend the meetings.

