As the next semester begins at colleges throughout Ohio, several native Pike County students received honors for their academic prowess in the fall.

Those students are as followed:

Kaylee Prall, Waverly

Capital University is pleased to announce Kaylee Prall, of Waverly, was named to the President's List for the fall 2021 semester.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President's List, Provost's List, and Dean's List. The President's List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President's List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Ethan Brooker, Waverly

Ethan Brooker of Waverly, OH, has been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean's List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn Dean's List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Cobe Marquez, Waverly

Ohio Dominican University has named Cobe Marquez of Waverly, OH (45690) to its 2021 Fall Dean's List. Marquez is among 319 students who earned a place on the list this past semester.

In order to make the Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Braden Bakenhaster, Piketon and Matthew Carrico, Lucasville

Miami University Regionals names students to the part-time dean's list who earned a high academic standing and were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours and earning a 3.6 or higher GPA during the 2021 spring semester.

