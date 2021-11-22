1. Fog Road to temporarily reopen to traffic during Thanksgiving weekend

The Northeast Bypass Road, also known as Fog Road, at the Department of Energy’s Portsmouth site in Pike County, will temporarily reopen to public traffic through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The road will reopen to public traffic beginning Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 a.m. at which time it will revert back to the normal closure schedule of 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

2. AAA: Gas prices decrease in Ohio; Crude prices continue to drop

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.235 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.235

Average price during the week of Nov. 15, 2021 $3.276

Average price during the week of Nov. 23, 2020 $1.935

3. Nov. 24 in History

On Nov. 24, 1963, Jack Ruby fatally shot the accused assassin of President Kennedy, Lee Harvey Oswald, in the garage of the Dallas Police Department. On Nov. 24, 1979, The United States admitted that thousands of troops in Vietnam were exposed to the toxic Agent Orange. On Nov. 24, 1992, US Congress passed the Brady Bill requiring a five-day waiting period for handgun sales; the bill is named for Pres. Ronald Reagan's press secretary who was left partially paralyzed by a bullet during an assassination attempt on Reagan.

