WAVERLY — On Tuesday, voters in Waverly decided to put the lights out on the village’s electric aggregation plan.
Results from the Pike County Board of Elections show that 487 cast their vote among Waverly’s five wards. The nays won out in the 2022 Primary Election to the tune of 277 against to 210 in favor.
Waverly Mayor Greg Kempton told the News Watchman on Friday that he was not sure how the voters would respond to the question.
“I kind of figured if people understood the program that it would pass the first-time it ever came up,” he said. “Realistically, if you don’t want to participate in the program, you don’t have to.”
Broken down at the ward level, Ward 2 was the only precinct in favor of aggregation with 92 ayes and 89 nays. This is the largest ward in Waverly in terms of registered voters- 824 in total- which made way for a 24.6% turnout rate according to the BOE.
For all of Pike County, 2,472 ballots were cast among the 17,714 registered voters leading to a turnout rate of 13.96%. This was a drop-off of more than 1,000 ballots cast compared to the county’s last midterm primary in 2018 when 20.69% of the county’s registered population voted.
The low turnout might have had some impact on the result, Kempton said, but perhaps the more consequential event was the awareness campaign.
To get the word-out, a mailer was distributed explaining how the program would work and what it would require.
Yet, this mailer had the incorrect location presented- Miami Township in Montgomery County instead of Waverly.
“They had a mass mailing go out incorrectly and immediately sent the correct ones out,” he said. “But, I think it might have hurt confidence a little bit.”
Council first entertained notions of the electric aggregation plan in a July 2021 session, when energy specialist Joe Garrett from Trebel Energy shared details on what a potential program would look like.
Garrett attended multiple sessions, in-person and virtually, before council voted unanimously to place the question on the ballot this January. He also spoke with voters at Bristol Village and gave a 25-minute presentation as seen on the Waverly Mayor Facebook page this month.
One of those meetings, a citizen submitted a list of questions asking how the program would work and what benefits there would be to aggregation.
As he and Kempton explained, the program would have been considered “opt-out”, where customers must notify the local entity that they do not wish to participate or else they will be automatically enrolled.
“I would say the answer to ‘what is council getting residents into?’ is council is asking residents whether they want one of these programs, pure and simple,” Garrett is quoted in a previous News Watchman article. “Council does not have the authority to enact this program. It takes the vote of the voters and that’s a good thing.”
Likely both the village and its residents would have lower electric costs through aggregation, the mayor said, this being the ultimate incentive.
As to whether the program could be again offered to Waverly residents, Kempton did not rule out that possibility.
“If Waverly entertains putting it on the ballot again, most likely it would be at request of the voters,” he said.
If the village adopted aggregation, it would have joined other southern Ohio communities such as Scioto Township in Ross County and Green Township in Scioto County.
Similar plans are also instituted in cities such as Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, and Toledo.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
