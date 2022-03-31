Note: These two poems were submitted by Virginia Gregory in memory of her late sister Dorothy Mae (Meddock) Hilliard. Dorothy Hilliard passed away approximately 25 years ago after a battle with cancer, according to Gregory. The photo of Dorothy shown here was her graduation photo.
THE HOUSE WITH NOBODY IN IT
Whenever I walk around Mt. Joy,
Down Dry Run Road and back,
I go by a poor old farmhouse, With the roof rusted and black.
I suppose I have passed it a thousand times,
But I always stop for a minute,
And look at the house, the tragic house,
The house with nobody in it.
I never have seen a haunted house,
But I hear there are such things;
That they hold the talk of spirits,
Their mirth and sorrowing.
I know this house isn't haunted.
And I wish it were, I do;
For it wouldn't be so lonely,
If it had a ghost or two.
This old house on Dry Run Road,
Needs a dozen panes of glass,
And somebody ought to weed the walk,
And take a scythe to the grass.
It needs new paint and windows,
And Mom's vines should be trimmed and tied,
But what it needs most of all,
Is a family living inside.
If I had a lot of money,
And all my debts were paid,
I'd put a gang of men to work,
With brush and saw and spade.
I'd buy that place and fix it up,
The way it used to be,
And I'd find some people that want a home,
And give it to them, free.
But a house that has done what this one has,
A house that has sheltered life,
That has put loving wooden arms,
Around a man and his wife.
A house that has echoed a baby's laugh,
And held up its stumbling feet,
Is the saddest sight when it's left alone,
That ever your eyes could meet.
This old house has seen heartbreaks,
And new heartbeats in it,
And many many memories,
Our family won't forget for a minute.
Yes, I was born in that house,
And I'm not being coy,
I love that old house,
Located on Mt. Joy.
This old house with nobody in it,
Is one I'll always miss,
It looks so sad and lonely,
Standing alone like this.
So whenever I go to Mt. Joy,
And think of all my barefoot tracks,
I never go by the empty house,
Without stopping and looking back.
Yet it hurts me to look at the crumbling,
Porch and doors falling apart,
For I can't help thinking the poor old house,
Is a house with a broken heart.
Written by Dorothy Meddock Hilliard
THE HOUSE ON DRY RUN ROAD
I'll never get tired of going back to Mt. Joy,
and gaze at that big silver moon,
and stand on the old home place
where there is lots of spacious room.
I long to hear the lonely song from the old whippoorwill,
that sat so proud outside my windowsill,
and listen to the frogs croaking their sad melody from the pond,
but that was long ago, and those days are forever gone.
I'll go back and relive memories,
like I've always done before,
but the old house with nobody in it,
just isn't the same anymore.
The old house with nobody in it,
is no longer around,
a spark turned to a flame,
and burned the old house down.
As I stood there one day, gazing at the rubble,
with a tear in my eye,
two huge jets flew overhead, as if bidding their farewell and goodbye.
With great speed they flew low over my head,
as if they had been there before,
and now say goodby to the old house,
they won't ever see anymore.
A great big ole' swelling came to my heart,
as I looked up and then looked down,
where the old house once stood,
but now lay crumbled on the ground.
The house with nobody in it,
will no longer carry its heavy load,
but it will always be in my memories,
as I stroll down Dry Run Road.
If Mom and Dad could be here now,
and hand in hand they could roam,
I can almost hear them say, "'THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE HOME".
Written by,
Dorothy Hilliard
