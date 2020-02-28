For the 17th year, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling, dedicates March to helping people increase awareness about the problems caused by gambling, and move to action by providing support for those negatively impacted.
Approximately 10 percent of adults in Ohio have experienced problems related to gambling, with, nearly one percent meeting the diagnostic criteria for a gambling disorder. Sadly for many, gambling remains a hidden addiction, resulting in devastating consequences, such as financial ruin, damaged relationships and death by suicide.
Problem Gambling Awareness Month is designed to help raise awareness of the prevention, treatment and recovery services available for those adversely affected by gambling. The grassroots campaign brings together a wide range of stakeholders, including statewide partners, such as Ohio for Responsible Gambling (Ohio Casino Control Commission, Ohio Lottery Commission & Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services), local service providers, advocacy groups and gambling operators who work collaboratively to mitigate harm and maximize effectiveness.
As March Madness reaches a crescendo with an estimated $10 billion in bets placed on the NCAA basketball championship games nationally, March continually has the highest number of calls to the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline (800-589-9966) over any other month, with March of 2019 receiving more calls than any other month on record.
"As sports betting is now legal in several neighboring states and two bills have been introduced to legalize and regulate sports betting in Ohio, we anticipate the call volume to increase, particularly with the sports betting opportunities available during March Madness," said Derek Longmeier, executive director, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.
Take action today and get help for you or a loved one suffering from a gambling problem by visiting BeforeYouBet.org or by calling 800-589-9966. Hope and help are only a click or phone call away.
About PGNO
Problem Gambling Network of Ohio (PGNO) is a statewide non-profit with the goal of ensuring help is available for problem gamblers in a time of increasing types of legalized gambling. PGNO works with individuals and organizations involved in gambling activities that address problem gambling in Ohio. PGNO maintains a neutral stance regarding legalized gambling and gambling expansion and advocates for sound consumer protections to mitigate risk caused by gambling.
