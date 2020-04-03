West Portsmouth, OHIO – Originally scheduled for April 25, the 54th Annual Trout Derby at Shawnee State Park has been canceled as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has extended its public programming cancellations through May 15.
Coordinated by a number of organizations, Shawnee’s annual trout derby is one of Ohio State Parks and Watercraft’s longest on-going traditions. The park remains open for fishing, boating and hiking.
For questions or further details, contact the park office at (740) 858-6652.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
