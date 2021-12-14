WAVERLY— Two Pike County Outreach Council of Churches Hunger Walks were held this fall, raising funds to feed hungry local families.
During the in-person walk held on Sunday, Oct. 17, three Waverly Police Department officers escorted the WHS Marching Band, the WHS Leos Club, the WHS Rotary Interact Club, Bristol Village partners, local supporting church members, and community residents on the one mile downtown route.
In less than two hours that Sunday, 308 food items and $1,600.00 in financial donations were collected. 2021 financial contributions received by Pike Outreach had previously totaled $3,225.00.
The Virtual Hunger Walk took place over the course of October, where each walker chose his or her own one-mile route and time and made a donation of non-perishable food items and/or funds. The Outreach Council raised a total of $6,080.00 by the deadline date.
Outreach Executive Director Elisabeth Howard stated, “This is such an amazing accomplishment when factoring in the pandemic. This event allows us to generously give to our friends at the Outreach Council of Churches Food Pantry during the holiday season. Thank you for all of your hard work and patience.”
The Pike County Hunger Walk Committee wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude for all of the contributions to the Food Pantry from local corporate businesses and for the many hours of service given by the Outreach Board of Directors, their officers, employees, and volunteers during the entire year with challenging and continuing COVID-19 guidelines, rules and regulations.
2021 Hunger Walk Committee Members were Elisabeth Howard, Outreach Executive Director; Autumn Topping, Pantry Mgt.; FBC Pastor Josh Remy and Nancy Billings, Co-Coordinators; Rev. Calvin Tysen, Treasurer; James Clark, Assistant Treasurer; Bill Web, BV Fund Raiser, Julie Billings, News Watchman Publicity and Photography; and Zack M. Ross, WHS Marching Band Director.
