COLUMBUS – This year, April’s National Distracted Driving Awareness Month coincides with the start of stricter distracted driving laws in Ohio, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to keep their eyes and focus on the roadway while driving.

“Distracted driving is dangerous, irresponsible and just as deadly as driving drunk, and beginning today, distracted driving is now a primary traffic offense in Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This new law will undoubtedly save lives and spare many families the incredible pain of losing loved ones in senseless and preventable crashes.”


