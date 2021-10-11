BEAVER- The Pike County Farm Bureau sponsored a Petting Zoo at the Beaver Octoberfest on Friday, Oct. 8.
Board Trustees brought animals and feed for the kids to enjoy. Pike County Farm Bureau also sold their Harvest Mix Kettle Corn at the event.
