WAVERLY, Ohio — The Garnet A. Wilson Public Library is holding a Carnival on Sunday, June 9 from 1 p.m. — 5 p.m. at the Pike County Fairgrounds multipurpose building in Piketon. We will have games, inflatables, food, a DJ, a Chinese auction, a live auction, Bingo and much more! Bring the entire family for a day of fun, all while helping your public library!
The mission of the library is to Educate. Inspire. Enjoy. This event is a fun way to raise funds to go towards building our new main library in Waverly. The public library is a resource that indirectly benefits the entire community. The library provides education, entertainment, information, and access to technology. A new facility will help us expand our services, provide easier access for patrons with ample parking and a one-story design, and provide a more conducive environment where everyone can congregate to read, utilize our computers and Internet access, and attend programming.
The Next Chapter campaign to build a new library is well underway with over $1M in donations, but we still have a ways to go. Come to the carnival, have some great family fun, and be a part of our continuing endeavor to serve the educational, recreational and informational needs of Pike County residents.
For more information about the fundraiser or any other library service, contact the library at 947-4921.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.