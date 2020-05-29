More openings are coming for the state of Ohio in the next few weeks.
In Thursday’s hour-long news conference with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, a large range of topics were discussed.
DeWine began his conference by talking about Bicycle Helmet Safety Awareness Month in Ohio.
“The weather is getting warmer, people are spending more time outdoors. It is time for all of us to be reminded if you get on a bike or have a loved one who gets on a bike, use a helmet,” said DeWine. “The Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics reminds all of us that wearing a helmet greatly reduces the risk of death or injury. It also can prevent a trip to the hospital. This year the group plans to distributed 8,000 helmets around the state to promote safety.”
Very much of interest locally in Pike County, the topic of fairs was discussed. This includes junior fairs, county fairs and independent fairs.
Governor DeWine’s Fair Advisory Group has released guidelines for how county fair boards and agricultural societies can work with county health departments to safely operate junior fairs for kids.
The guidelines focus on maintaining social distancing, limiting crowds, ensuring the health of everyone involved in the junior fair activities, and animal care and welfare.
“The decisions about county and independent fairs need to be made locally because each county and independent fair is unique and has different challenges,” said Governor DeWine. “Conditions may change over the course of the summer, however, we are asking all fair boards to comply with all of the orders of the Ohio Department of Health and the guidelines for other sectors that would also apply to fairs, such as for food service and rides.”
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is in the process of distributing all state funding available for Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs. The specifics on how each fair is to operate can be found on Ohio’s coronavirus website at the following link: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/County-Fairs.pdf
“Kids come up with some amazing projects,” said DeWine. “I hope that every fair will be able to find a way to allow 4-H, FFA (Future Farmers of America) and the junior fair to happen. It is an integral part of what goes on in the summer for all of our young people.”
Among other topics discussed on Thursday, visitation for individuals with developmental disabilities will be an option in the near future.
Governor DeWine announced a plan to lift restrictions on visitation at assisted living homes in Ohio.
Beginning on June 8, 2020, properly prepared assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities can begin to allow outdoor visitation.
The lifted restrictions do not yet apply to nursing homes.
“We will continue to examine, monitor, and adjust as we carefully and thoughtfully lift restrictions on visitation,” said Governor DeWine. “The well-being of our residents has been, and remains, central to our decision-making.”
The decision to move forward with outdoor visitation for assisting living facilities and intermediate care facilities was made while considering requests from families and residents and considering the impact on the quality of life a prolonged loss of connection can have on an individual. Advocates and providers in the aging and development disabilities communities were also consulted, and guidelines for visitation were jointly developed by the Academy for Senior Health Sciences, Leading Age Ohio, the Ohio Assisted Living Association, the Ohio Health Care Association, and the Ohio Medical Director’s Association.
Because each facility is different, each facility can determine how to best implement outdoor visitations, however, at a minimum, all facilities must develop a policy that includes: screening for temperatures and symptom-reporting for visitors; scheduled hours and time limits for visits; proper social distancing measures; face coverings; and resident, family, and friend education about the risks of the spread of COVID-19.
Consideration for visitors during end-of-life situations will also be expanded. Providers should notify family members when a resident’s substantial change of condition indicates end-of-life is approaching. Providers should not wait until a resident is actively dying to allow visitors.
Expanded coronavirus testing is also coming to pharmacies in Ohio.
Governor DeWine announced Thursday that the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy has clarified rules that allow pharmacists to order and administer tests for COVID-19.
“As frontline health care providers, pharmacies are critical in our state’s response to this pandemic,” said Governor DeWine. “I have asked the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to make sure that Ohio pharmacies have what they need to test for COVID-19.”
To help Ohioans find testing locations, a map has been added to coronavirus.ohio.gov that lists COVID-19 testing centers in Ohio. The map includes links to community health centers and pharmacy sites to assist citizens in finding information about how to get a test referral or schedule an appointment.
Ohio has utilized COVID-19 testing priorities to manage limited testing capacity. Under the guidance of clinical experts, Governor DeWine announced that Ohio has modified these groups in light of changes in testing availability and evolving knowledge of COVID-19 and its impact on Ohioans.
Testing must be first available to individuals described in Priority Groups 1 (hospitalized individuals with symptoms and medical workers), 2 (high risk congregate care) and 3 (individuals receiving essential surgeries or procedures), but Ohio is expanding to allow partners and communities to test Ohioans in Priority Group 4 which includes testing “individuals in the community to decrease community spread, including individuals with symptoms who do not meet any of the above categories.”
“Expanded test availability will allow individuals in lower-risk tiers to be tested and to help further contain and respond to COVID-19 in Ohio,” said Governor DeWine.
Topics for discussion next week will be the re-openings of zoos and amusement parks. DeWine also said that he had conversations with both the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians organizations about them playing in July without fans.
“Most people understand that we are in this for the long haul and we need to keep social distancing. We want to continue to make a living and continue to see businesses grow. Social distancing and masks determine how well we are in months ahead. These are in the hands of the individuals. What we do is going to determine how well we do. We have to be mindful, think about it and talk about it,” said DeWine.
“We have to invest in public health. It has been neglected for a long time. We have to make some of these products ourselves. We cannot be reliant on China and the supply chain. We have to make some of this stuff in Ohio. Those are the big long-term lessons.”
As of Friday afternoon, Ohio was reporting 34,566 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 32,202 confirmed cases as well as 2,364 probable COVID-19 cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded case definition. As of Friday afternoon, Ohio was reporting 2,131 COVID-19 deaths in the state, including 1,921 confirmed COVID-19 deaths as well as 210 probable COVID-19 deaths according to the CDC expanded death definition. A total of 5,947 people have been hospitalized, including 1,533 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov
Pike County’s count remained at six cases as of Friday, May 29. One of the cases is listed as active, and five of the cases are listed as recovered. Two tests were pending in the county as of Thursday afternoon. The split is three males and three females between the ages of 25 and 45.
The Pike County cases include four confirmed cases and two probable cases.
More detailed information on the Responsible RestartOhio plan can be found at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ResponsibleRestartOhio
Full videos of DeWine and Acton’s press conferences each day can be found on the Ohio Channel website at http://www.ohiochannel.org/collections/governor-mike-dewine?collections=109410&dir=DESC&keywords=Search+Collection&pageSize=12&sort=BestMatch&start=1
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
For local information, contact the Pike County General Heath District at (740) 947-7721, or visit them online at http://www.pike-health.org/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Pike-County-General-Health-District-177816679077330/?
