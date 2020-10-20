This week, Oct. 19 through Oct. 23, is National School Bus Safety Week, and Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson released the following announcement on Monday concerning school bus safety:
“Sheriff Nelson would like to remind the citizens that Red Lights Mean STOP. Our children are precious, and more important than any meeting, appointment or work day that you are rushing to get to.
“Remember, when you see a yellow school bus, always expect to see children. If the lights on the bus begin to flash, be prepared to stop. Red flashing lights and extended stop signs indicate that the bus has stopped, and that children are getting on or off. Motorists MUST stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.
“Help keep the children in Pike County safe, not only the days of this week, but every day.”
