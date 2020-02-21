The Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence is now offering an anonymous online support group, known as HelpRoom, for victims of domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking.
The online group chat option will be facilitated by trained staff to ensure that visitors to the forum will have a safe environment for group discussions of their abuse experiences.
The Partnership Against Domestic Violence is an affiliate of RAINN (Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network), which provides the HelpRoom support group.
"Intimate Partner Violence" (IPV) is described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as "physical violence, sexual violence, stalking or psychological harm by a current or former partner or spouse" and reports that 41 percent of female IPV survivors and 14 percent of male IPV survivors sustain some form of physical injury as a result of the abuse. Health problems associated with IPV include post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, as well as heart, reproductive, digestive, and nervous system ailments, and more," according to the CDC.
In addition to health issues resulting from IPV, there are economic costs associated with IPV. The CDC estimates that the cost of IPV during the lifetime of a victim at $103,000 for women and $23,000 for men.
Domestic violence costs more than $8.3 billion in mental health services, medical care, and lost productivity at companies each year, according to the CDC.
IPV victims are often reluctant to seek assistance due to the lack of transportation and child care, the CDC reports.
"(HelpRoom) alleviates the need for child care and transportation because you can participate from the comfort of your home," according to Rhiannon Gill, Sexual Violence Victim Advocate, Stewards of Children authorized facilitator, Batterers Intervention Program facilitator and Point Person for the Pike County Coalition to End Human Trafficking at the Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence.
"The support group can be accessed by any electronic device," according to Gill. "Each support group has a scheduled topic, and all are encouraged to participate. The online chat is completely anonymous. The group members and facilitators of the group all have generated code names which can help to subdue the fear that someone will know who is sharing with the group."
The support group will be held on the last Tuesday of each month, beginning on Feb. 25.
Following is the upcoming HelpRoom group schedule:
• Feb. 25 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Topic: "The cycle of shame: Moving on from shame and guilt"
• March 31 from 3 to 4 p.m.. Topic: "Coping with grief, fear, and guilt"
• April 28 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Topic: "Healthy relationships and your needs"
• May 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. Topic: "I need, I want, I deserve!"
To access the group, go to the following webpage: https://affiliate.rainn.org/helproom/PCPADV
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.