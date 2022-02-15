PIKE COUNTY— According to the American Red Cross, the ongoing blood shortage- posing a significant challenge to doctors who must decide who needs a blood transfusions- being experienced across the county is the worst in decades.
Now, the Red Cross is seeking blood (A, B, AB, and O) and platelet donations to prevent further delays in medical treatments.
“The current blood shortage has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, decreased blood donations, and an increased usage of blood and blood products to treat an increasing number of trauma cases,” said Ohio Division of EMS Director Rob Wagoner. “Many hospitals and blood collection facilities are also experiencing staffing challenges due to illness and quarantine requirements, which further add to the challenges of blood collection in these times.”
A large reason for the scarce supply is a 62% drop in college and high school blood drives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, several Pike County schools are looking to alleviate some of that problem.
Before the calendars turn to March, students from the Waverly City Schools National Honor Society Program will lead a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 28. This proceeds another drive put-on by WCS, held at 1 Tiger Dr. on Wednesday, May 4. Those that give blood will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Piketon High School Student Council will also be hosting a blood drive at the PHS Gymnasium on Thursday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If enough donations are made, a PHS senior will be awarded a scholarship by Red Cross.
During that month, participants will receive a $10 Fanatics e-gift card and be eligible for a trip to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Eastern will follow suit on Thursday, April 28 with its blood drive held between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the high school located on 1170 Tile Mill Rd. in Beaver.
Spots are filling up fast, 12 spots remaining for Waverly's upcoming event on Feb. 28 as of Tuesday, where those wishing to participate are told to register at the website, https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, and then enter their zip code.
Before donating blood, the Red Cross recommends drinking an extra 16 ounces of water or non-alcoholic drink and to eat a healthy meal.
As for the appointment itself, they ask participants wear a shirt with loose sleeves so it is easy to roll-up above their elbows. A form of identification, whether that be an American Red Cross donor card, driver's license, student ID, passport, or others is also required.
