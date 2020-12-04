Goodwill of South Central Ohio’s corporate and workforce development offices in Chillicothe are now in a new location on Western Avenue. The move from the offices in the Foulke Block building downtown began in earnest on Monday and Tuesday.
The new offices are at 2541 Western Ave. next to the new store and donation center that opened in May. Office hours remain 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and the phone number and post office box are unchanged (740-702-4000 and PO Box 93, Chillicothe).
The facility also will include the Chillicothe Activities and Training Center which will move from the former store in Shawnee Square later this month.
For more information on Goodwill, go online to www.GWISCO.org and follow us on Facebook.
