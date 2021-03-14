COLUMBUS, Ohio – Anglers and hunters are encouraged to apply for controlled access opportunities this spring, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The online application period is open until Wednesday, March 31.
Entry to each opportunity is selected through a random computer-based lottery system. Those wishing to apply can visit the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System webpage or apply through the HuntFish OH mobile app.
A nonrefundable $3 fee is charged for each opportunity. Applicants need to have all required licenses and permits prior to submitting their information. Phone applications can be submitted by calling 1-866-703-1928 and require an additional service fee of $5.50. No mail-in applications are accepted.
Fishing opportunities
Trout fishing opportunities are available at Cold Creek in Erie County. Cold Creek is one of Ohio’s most productive and unique fishing streams, and a half-mile section of the creek located at the Castalia State Fish Hatchery is open to lottery winners on select dates from May 24 to Nov. 26, 2021.
One season is available for adult anglers, and another for youth anglers. Youth applicants are required to be between 4 and 15 years old. Approximately 100 adult and 90 youth permits are available. Individuals selected to participate can bring two adults and three youths under the age of 16 (no more than six people total). All anglers aged 16 and older are required to possess a 2021 Ohio fishing license while fishing at Castalia. Anglers can find additional information on the Fishing Lotteries and Events page at wildohio.gov.
Hunting opportunities
Spring wild turkey hunting opportunities are available throughout Ohio. Youth wild turkey hunts are scheduled for Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area (Trumbull County), Killbuck Marsh Wildlife Area (Wayne County), Eagle Creek Wildlife Area (Brown County), Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area (Wyandot County), and Lake La Su An Wildlife Area (Williams County). Mentor hunts are scheduled for Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area and Eagle Creek Wildlife Area.
All hunters are required to have a valid hunting license and wild turkey permit to apply. Applicants for the youth wild turkey hunts are required to be 17 years old or younger, and accompanied by a nonhunting adult.
The mentor-style hunts are open to learners of all ages. Learners are eligible for the controlled hunts if they have not harvested a wild turkey within the last five years. Learners and mentors are both eligible to harvest a wild turkey, provided the learner harvests their bird first. Either the learner or the mentor may apply, and both must be properly licensed during the hunt. Hunters can find additional information on the Controlled Hunting and Trapping Events page at wildohio.gov.
The Division of Wildlife wants to help new and experienced hunters and anglers make the most of their outdoor adventures. Visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community page at wildohio.gov for information on getting started, hunting and fishing opportunities, and delicious wild game recipes.
The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. The visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
