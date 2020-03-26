The Ohio Academy of Family Physicians (OAFP) urges Ohio residents to follow the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Action, MD, and Governor Mike DeWine to ensure the best possible health outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order.
“It is imperative that people understand the importance of staying home and practicing social distancing,” says Anna McMaster, MD, president of the OAFP. “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.”
Aside from staying at home, there are a number of steps people can take to protect themselves, their families, and communities during this time including:
• Maintaining distance between yourself and others; health authorities recommend a minimum of 6-feet.
• Covering your coughs and sneezes with your upper sleeve or elbow, avoid using your hands. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
• Not touching your face.
• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after using the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water is not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, counter-tops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
• Throwing used tissues in the trash immediately after use.
“These are simple ways to take matters into your own hands,” says Dr. McMaster. “We are in this together and everyone needs to play their part in keeping themselves and their communities healthy.”
The latest COVID-19 updates and recommendations can be found on the CDC -
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html and ODH- coronavirus.ohio.gov - websites.
The Ohio Academy of Family Physicians is a statewide professional association with more than 5,200 members, including practicing physicians, family medicine residents, and medical students. The scope of family medicine encompasses all ages, both sexes, and every disease entity. Family physicians provide comprehensive, continuing care to all members of the family.
