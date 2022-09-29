PIKETON - Ohio Attorney General was in Pike Couty, at Ritchie, Marketlace Wednesday, along with GOP local officials including: Pike County Commissioners Tony Montgomrey, Jerry Miller and Jeff Chattin and Pike County Auditor Davida Brown.
Yost in currently is first term as Attoney General and is seeking in the fall againsr Deomcratic challenger Jeffret Crossman.
Although not AG when the crimes occurred Yost has been keeping a clse of te murder trial of Greorge Wagner IV. Yost was asked about, as a former prosecutor, how difficukt when trying a case with so much attention and such awful crime scenes.
Yost made sure the point out that the (Pike) county presecutor is trying an nobody from the Atoorney General's is involved.
"I was a prosecutor for years myself. The fact of the matter is these things never heal up," Yost said. "It's always raw. It's just tough to go through the details like this in a public court. It's never easy."
Next Yost talked about one of his "baby projects", Issue I, which is in the ballot this November.
"This is to fix, what I think was, a bad Ohio Supreme Court decision in Dubose v. McGuffey," Yost said. "Earlier this year the Supreme Court of Ohio held that the Ohio Contstitution prohibits a judge from considering public safety when considering bail for a defendant. I practiced in courts all of overthe state. I can assure you that has been what the judge has thought, or what prosecutors thought or what defense attornies thought that the law was.
State Issue I is to add very simple idea to the (Ohio) Constutution: Judges can consider public safety when they set a bail bond.
The next issue was on the discussion and laws about reproductive right for women in Ohio.
"I have never made any bones about fact my wife was adopted and I am pro-life, but my job is to reprsent the state and defend that the elected representatives pass, whatever it is. Whether it is or not," Yost said.
