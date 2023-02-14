Bauer

Shawnee State University President Jeff Bauer announced his retirement at the end of the academic year. Bauer has been at Shawnee State University for 36 years as an instructor, provost, Vice President for Academic Affairs, and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

 Photo submitted by Jeremy Reed

Shawnee State University President Jeff Bauer announced today he will retire as the university’s seventh president at the end of the academic year, June 30, 2023. The SSU Board of Trustees appointed Eric Braun as Interim President effective July 1, 2023.

“President Bauer’s 36-year commitment to Shawnee State and its success is remarkable,” Chair of the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees, David Furbee said. “On behalf of the trustees, I want to share our gratitude for his leadership over the past five years as the institution faced challenges unlike those met at any other time in its history.”


