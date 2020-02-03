Held at Bethesda Christian Church, 4894 Denver Road, Waverly
Senior Quiz
First place: The Harvest Barn – Brianna Blankenship
Second Place: Waverly Baptist Temple – Aidan Kelley, Levi Gullion, Ryleigh Adkins
Third Place: Bethesda Christian Church – Harmony Henneberger, Luke Remington, Victoria Carroll, Shaunta Garman,
Junior Quiz
First Place: Brookside – IL, LL, AE
Second Place: The Harvest Barn – Nataleigh Blankenship
Third Place: Waverly Baptist Temple – Emerson Miles, Luke Gullion, Bo Henry, Nolan Henry, Acey Gleason
Primary Sword Drills
First place: Waverly Baptist Temple – Nolan Henry, Max Henry, Acey Gleason
Second Place: Bethesda Christian Church – Rylee Carroll, Lillian Frost, Elliana Frost
Third Place: New Life CU – Aliyah Bolen, Emma Smith
Junior Sword Drills
First place: The Harvest Barn – Nataleigh Blankenship
Second Place: Waverly Baptist Temple – Bo Henry, Emerson Miles, Hillery Gleason, Luke Gullion
Third Place: Bethesda Christian Church – Carson Henneberger, Ethan Salisbury, Tyler Cosby
