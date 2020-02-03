Held at Bethesda Christian Church, 4894 Denver Road, Waverly

Senior Quiz

First place: The Harvest Barn – Brianna Blankenship

Second Place: Waverly Baptist Temple – Aidan Kelley, Levi Gullion, Ryleigh Adkins

Third Place: Bethesda Christian Church – Harmony Henneberger, Luke Remington, Victoria Carroll, Shaunta Garman,

Junior Quiz

First Place: Brookside – IL, LL, AE

Second Place: The Harvest Barn – Nataleigh Blankenship

Third Place: Waverly Baptist Temple – Emerson Miles, Luke Gullion, Bo Henry, Nolan Henry, Acey Gleason

Primary Sword Drills

First place: Waverly Baptist Temple – Nolan Henry, Max Henry, Acey Gleason

Second Place: Bethesda Christian Church – Rylee Carroll, Lillian Frost, Elliana Frost

Third Place: New Life CU – Aliyah Bolen, Emma Smith

Junior Sword Drills

First place: The Harvest Barn – Nataleigh Blankenship

Second Place: Waverly Baptist Temple – Bo Henry, Emerson Miles, Hillery Gleason, Luke Gullion

Third Place: Bethesda Christian Church – Carson Henneberger, Ethan Salisbury, Tyler Cosby

