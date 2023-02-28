The air is balmy and the daffodils are up so it must be spring! The Ohio Valley Symphony has three terrific concerts for you this spring all at the historic Ariel Opera House in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio.

April 1st is April Fool’s Day and The Ohio Valley Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Peter Stafford-Wilson, will let you in on a few jokes with their show April Foolishness. Vaughan Williams Aristophanic Suite pays homage to the father of comedy, Aristophanes, known best for his comedic plays. One of the movements portrays buzzing wasps, another a march of the kitchen utensils. Prokofiev’s Lt. Kije Suite actually comes from a 1934 movie where a bumbling soldier conjures up an imaginary officer to cover his mistakes. Randall Davidson’s Young Lutheran’s Guide to the Orchestra is a take off on the Benjamin Britton piece with a similar name, but the narrator follows the orchestra in their instrument demos telling why “a good Lutheran wouldn’t want to play that instrument.”


