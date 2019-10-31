Piketon trick-or treat is still tonight, Oct. 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Beaver is still tonight from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The county is also tonight.
Waverly's trick-or-treat has been rescheduled to the following:
Saturday, Nov. 2
2:30 - 4:00 Trick-or-Treat
4:00 Come over to the the Waverly Sports Complex and have a hot dog with the Waverly Fire Department and Waverly Police Department's Auxiliary!
4:30 Halloween parade
Waverly sent their information via All Call. Would you like to be added to the All Call list and get Waverly updates? Follow the link! https://www.mycallnow.com/?G=xPyBHtFwzNiif8%2fcstYmLQ%3d%3d
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.