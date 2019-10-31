Piketon trick-or treat is still tonight, Oct. 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Beaver is still tonight from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The county is also tonight.

Waverly's trick-or-treat has been rescheduled to the following:

Saturday, Nov. 2

2:30 - 4:00 Trick-or-Treat

4:00 Come over to the the Waverly Sports Complex and have a hot dog with the Waverly Fire Department and Waverly Police Department's Auxiliary!

4:30 Halloween parade

Waverly sent their information via All Call. Would you like to be added to the All Call list and get Waverly updates? Follow the link! https://www.mycallnow.com/?G=xPyBHtFwzNiif8%2fcstYmLQ%3d%3d

