The News Watchman is excited to introduce a new weekly section featuring the schools of Pike County. The schools in our county are a large part of what drives our community and we look forward to highlighting the staff and students that make it all happen. The Pike Academic Corner feature will include monthly announcements and updates from each school. Each school in the county will have an opportunity to be featured once per month and there will be a different school featured each week.
The goal is to provide the reader with a comprehensive look at the past, present, and future events taking place in each school district. The feature will also include an “Educator Spotlight” section, which highlights a new educator within each district each month. There will also be a section dedicated to the school’s “Academic All-Star” for the month, which will include a photo of the student the school has selected to represent them, as well as a short description of the student and why they were chosen to receive the award. Each Academic All-Star will receive a certificate from the News Watchman that represents their accomplishment.
Finally, the feature will include a “Message from the Administration”, which allows an administrator from each school (a principal, superintendent, etc.) to provide the public with a message from their school district. This message may include goals for the future of the district, the current state of the district, or feats the district has recently accomplished.
Due to the large importance of the school’s in our county, we at the News Watchman feel that this feature will do a good job of informing parents, family members, and the general public on what is happening from week to week in our local schools.
We look forward to hearing from the great schools in our county in the coming weeks and we will continue to strive to provide the reader with quality content regarding the issues you care about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.