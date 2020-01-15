PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Nov. 15, 2019
Larry A Moore – Menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Nov. 18, 2019
Brian R Nichols – Receiving stolen property. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trail but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Joshua C Spradlin – Disorderly conduct. No contest. $100 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Clayton N Ison – Failure to confine. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Heath J Moore – Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trail hearings and trial. No cost to defendant.
Gina L Alley – Failure to regulate kennel. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0762 and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Gina L Alley – Failure to confine. No contest. $25 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Kyle A Roar – Possession or drug instruments. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Kyle A Roar – Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0768 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jeremy E Mullens – Possession of drugs. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Kelly J Benson – Disorderly fighting. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute, cross-filing. No cost to defendant.
Amy R Hatfield – Disorderly fighting. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute, cross-filing. No cost to defendant.
Orville J Ross – Disorderly fighting. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Shelley A Ross – Disorderly fighting. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute, cross-filing. No cost to defendant.
Lucas D Ford – Criminal mischief. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Ronald Ford. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 164 Bates Road, Waverly, Ohio. $100 in court costs.
Hunter Bachor – Left of center. Guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Eric M Southwick – OVI/Breath high level. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant may serve jail sentence as 15 days in jail and 55 days E.M.H.A. if defendant pays cost in full of E.M.H.A. before the 15th day in jail. $850 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Eric M Southwick – OVI/Under the influence, fictitious registration, and left of center. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19TRC1218 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
