Suicide Prevention Coalition holding training on Thursday
On Thursday, July 14, all are invited to the Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition Qualtiy, Persuade, and Refer training program. Attendees will be taught the warning signs of suicidal behavior and how to help those in need.
The training will be in the upstairs conference room of the Pike County General Health District building on 116 S. Market St. in Waverly from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m.
Waverly Firefighter’s Association beef raffle set for Labor Day
The Waverly Firefighter's Association is having a beef raffle on Sept. 5, where each ticket has the chance to win half of a beef and a deep freezer.
The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. on Labor Day with tickets costing $10 each. To purchase tickets, WFD can be contacted at 740-947-2826 or by stopping during its office hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July 10 in History
On July 10, 1850, Millard Fillmore was sworn in as the 13th president of the United States following the death of Zachary Taylor. On July 10, 1991, Boris Yeltsin was sworn in as the first elected president of the Russian Federation, following the breakup of the USSR. On July 10, 1993, Kenyan runner Yobes Ondieki became the first man to run 10,000 meters in less than 27 minutes.
