Love of the Outdoors? Thirst for Adventure?
ODNR is Looking for People to Protect Ohioans
Rare media opportunity offered to highlight ODNR enforcement efforts.
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is kicking off a hiring spree to help protect Ohio’s state parks, waterways, forests, nature preserves and scenic rivers. For the first time, ODNR is offering a behind the scenes look at the variety of roles Natural Resources Officers play.
“Our Natural Resources Officers are passionate when it comes to protecting people and property in our great outdoors,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We want interested applicants to realize what the day-to-day patrols are like, the training it takes, and the overall rewarding experience our officers have knowing they are keeping people safe.”
ODNR would like to offer members of the media and opportunity to experience this role firsthand. Reporters and multimedia journalists are invited to schedule a ride-along with one of our officers to find out what they are responsible for and what inspired them to join the force at ODNR. This offer is only for members of the media, no public rides will be offered. To set up an interview, please contact Stephanie O’Grady with the ODNR Communications Office.
Natural Resources Officers are responsible for keeping people on the water, land, and trails safe. They are woven into the community, interacting with people every day. Beyond their dedication to keep people safe, Natural Resources Officers also educate people about the importance of outdoor safety and promote conservation. Watch this video to get a feel of what being an NRO is really like.
Natural Resources Officer Qualifications
All Natural Resources Officer cadets will attend an in-residence training academy for general law enforcement training on a variety of topics including criminal laws, court conduct, search and seizure, investigative skills, and patrolling and enforcement techniques. Natural Resources Officer cadet training will last approximately six months.
Applications will be accepted until Aug. 14, 2022. Successful applicants will begin their NRO academy training in February 2023. All cadet applicants must hold a valid driver’s license, be 21 years old upon completion of the Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Course and be a United States citizen.
Other requirements include:
- Completing an associate core program in natural resources area (e.g., parks and recreation, forestry, fisheries, wildlife, environmental, conservation biology, natural science) or criminal justice/law enforcement
- Must have the ability to continuously swim 300 yards in 12 minutes or less, continuously tread water for five minutes and perform a surface dive and retrieve object in a minimum of 5 feet of water from water treading position.
To learn more about becoming a Natural Resources Officer, please visit Becoming an Ohio Natural Resources Officer.
The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 76 state parks and waterways.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.