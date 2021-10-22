COPE

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Waverly City Schools Superintendent Ed Dickens presented an award to First Presbyterian Church of Waverly, for their continued support to Community Outreach & Parent Engagement program.

Present in the photo are Otto Zingg, First Presbyterian Church (left) and Superintendent Ed Dickens (right).

 Courtesy of Vicki Hoover

