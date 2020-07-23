REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (July 22, 2020) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture will be sponsoring three collection events for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides. This year, the collections are happening in Fayette, Hancock and Lake counties on the following days and locations:
August 18, 2020, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayette County, Fayette County Airport
2770 Old Rt 38 NE, Washington Court House, OH 43160
August 19, 2020, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hancock County, Hancock County Fairgrounds
1017 E. Sandusky Street, Findlay, OH 45840
August 25, 2020, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lake County, Perry Coal and Feed
4204 Main Street, Perry, OH 44081
The pesticide collection and disposal services are free of charge, but only farm chemicals will be accepted. Paint, antifreeze, solvents, and household or non-farm pesticides will not be accepted.
In keeping with Governor Mike DeWine’s State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all ODA employees will be wearing face masks/coverings, following social distancing guidelines, and washing/sanitizing their hands and equipment often. It is highly recommended that anyone attending this event follow these guidelines as well. You can find the most up-to-date safety guidelines here.
The pesticide collections are sponsored by ODA in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. To pre-register, or for more information, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.