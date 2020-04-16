With schools and many businesses shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for access to food has not changed, but it may become more pressing in the coming weeks.
With requirements for social distancing in place throughout the state of Ohio, the Pike Outreach Food Pantry has made the needed changes to handle the demand and keep people apart.
"Food pantry procedures have evolved over the last few weeks," said Josh Remy, president of the Pike County Outreach Council of Churches also known as Pike Outreach, a partnership of local churches that oversees the food pantry and Bridgehaven homeless shelter.
"Currently, we are no longer a choice pantry where people can come in and select exactly what they want. We prefer that method, but it creates too much interaction. Instead, clients simply check in and receive an assortment of food for their family that has been boxed and bagged by volunteers."
At the present time, the food pantry has enough food on-hand to handle the need.
"So far, the need has not been more intense, but we expect it to grow in the coming weeks. To prepare for the demand, we are getting access to emergency food sources during this time," said Remy.
"COVID-19 concerns have also affected grant transitions, and so we will be delayed on some funding sources until the fall. That creates tension in our budgeting moving into the summer."
With the tightening of funds and all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, donations are needed.
"Right now, hygiene items and drink choices (water, box milk, Koolaid, juice) are in need. All food donations are greatly appreciated," said Remy. "Financial donations are welcome as well and are often more effective, since we have access to the food bank, where we can get what we need for much less than the grocery store."
Donations can be sent to Pike Outreach, 107 W 2nd St, Waverly, OH 45690. For more information, call (740) 947-7151, or visit them online at facebook.com/pikeoutreachcouncil.
The food pantry is open to serve those in need Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.