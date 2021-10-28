WAVERLY- The Nominating Committee of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for the 2022 Board of Directors. Any representative from a Chamber member business in good standing is eligible for nomination. Directors serve three-year terms, the next term commencing in January 2022. Former directors are eligible to serve on the board one year after the conclusion of their previous term.
Directors help shape Chamber operations and promote business in the community to support the local climate and economy of our area. They take part in crucial economic discussions and serve as ambassadors for the Chamber of Commerce. Board members bring their unique skills to the table for the betterment and advancement of our county.
Directors are expected to attend board meetings, typically held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Chamber office. They contribute by serving on various committees within the Chamber board.
Nominations must be received by the Nominating Committee no later than Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Once a slate of nominees has been selected, a formal ballot will be mailed to the membership.
How to nominate:
- Email: pikechamber@yahoo.com
- Phone: 740-947-7715
- Print Nomination Form (https://files.constantcontact.com/9b3e3d25501/6d91f585-2420-47dd-b494-836ab4b0f89b.pdf) Send or Drop Off
- Nominate Online at http://www.pikechamber.org/2022-board-nominations
