The Pike County YMCA in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture, will be hosting a food distribution event on Thursday and Friday of this week.
The event is part of a USDA initiative called “Farmers to Families Food Box”. As part of this initiative, the USDA is partnering with farmers, ranchers, specialty crop producers, food processors and distributors, and non-profit organizations to “ensure that all Americans have access to the fresh and wholesome food they need during the COVID-19 national emergency.”
The Pike County YMCA announced the event in a Facebook post on Monday, saying they are expecting two full semi loads of food for each day, totalling an estimated 5,200 boxes of food.
Food distribution will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday at the Pike County YMCA in Waverly and 9:30 am on Friday.
