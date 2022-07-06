Representatives from EM, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth and Ohio University congratulated students from Ohio's Western High School who participated in an EM Annual Site Environmental Report Summary project, during a school visit last month.
LATHAM — Last month, Western High School students celebrated alongside the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management and Ohio University after becoming the 11th cohort of students to complete an EM Annual Site Environmental Report (ASER) Summary project.
According to a press release from DOE, science students were assigned project partially funded by a grant administered by EM’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office (PPPO) and in coordination with PPPO’s Portsmouth Site staff and contractors and Ohio University.
In the project, students summarized the highly technical ASER to make it more concise and readable for the public.
“The ASER student summary is one of our most valuable outreach programs here,” said Jeremy Davis, PPPO’s acting Portsmouth Site lead. “At the end of the school year, these students often will have become some of the most knowledgeable stakeholders regarding site activities, monitoring and history. We appreciate every student who participated this year and hope they found this information valuable.”
Under the direction of Western High science teacher Andrew Delotell and Jacob White, senior executive in residence for education and evaluation at Ohio University, students learned about the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, environmental sampling and technical writing during their assignment.
During the 2021-2022 academic year, the students met with subject-matter experts from PPPO, prime cleanup contractor Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth and Ohio University. They wrote six essays regarding Portsmouth Site activities to be published in the "Student Summary of the U.S. Department of Energy Portsmouth Annual Site Environmental Report," to be issued for stakeholders later this year. Students will also be credited as co-authors of the document.
The ASER student summary is produced annually in collaboration with Ohio University’s EM-supported PORTSfuture program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.