CHILLICOTHE, OHIO – On February 22, the Chillicothe VA Medical Center Director, Dr. Kathy Berger, hosted a visit with Congressman Brad Wenstrup and Congressman Steve Stivers. Discussions centered on current operations and other potential plans for the future of the Chillicothe facility. Dr. Berger responded to the congressional questions about services offered at the Chillicothe VA, and questions about the new travel voucher program.
Dr. Berger also shared plans for working with VA market partners in southcentral Ohio, which may enhance/expand services. Some areas that have proposed changes include additional mental health services and rehab services. Those proposed changes are currently under review. Veterans and staff can be assured that the Chillicothe VA remains ready to care for Veterans’ needs.
The COVID vaccination program was also discussed and the facility highlighted its current progress with vaccines being offered at the main campus and Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) locations.
As a healthcare delivery system for Veterans, the Chillicothe VA is committed to continually assessing Veterans’ needs in the 17 counties served and meeting those needs in the most appropriate way possible.
Chillicothe VA is very appreciative of the continued support of Congressional members and stakeholders and is committed to ongoing communication.
Please contact the Public Affairs Office at 740-773-1141, extension 7080, with questions or concerns.
