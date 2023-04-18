1. Muggsy Bogues

{span}Bogues is the shortest player to ever play in the National Basketball League. Bogues was listed at a diminutive 5 foot 3 inches, which is well below the national average for men, which is 5 foot 9 inches. To make matters even more perplexing, the average NBA player is 6 foot 7 inches tall, making them nearly a foot and a half taller than Bogues. Despite being vertically challenged, Bogues had a great NBA career, where he played 14 seasons.{/span}


