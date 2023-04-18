{span}Bogues is the shortest player to ever play in the National Basketball League. Bogues was listed at a diminutive 5 foot 3 inches, which is well below the national average for men, which is 5 foot 9 inches. To make matters even more perplexing, the average NBA player is 6 foot 7 inches tall, making them nearly a foot and a half taller than Bogues. Despite being vertically challenged, Bogues had a great NBA career, where he played 14 seasons.{/span}
2. National Hanging Out Day
This holiday is is on April 19, and we are expecting a vibrant, colorful carnival-like celebration, with all kinds of linens and clothes hanging on the clotheslines. Clothes hang in the front and backyards in the neighborhood to dry in the sun and wind. It’s not a fashion statement or to display one’s wardrobe, but to show support for energy conservation and environmental preservation. Many people celebrate this day by hanging out their washed clothes in the open to mark the day
3. April 19 in History
In 1995, a truck bomb exploded in front of the federal building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people.
In 1993, the FBI ended a 51-day siege by storming the Branch Davidian religious cult headquarters in Waco, Texas.
In 1982, NASA named Sally Ride to be the first woman astronaut.
In 1960, baseball uniforms began displaying player’s names on their backs.
