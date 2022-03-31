PIKETON— The Workforce & Business Development Program (W&B) at Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC)’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Free Tax Preparation Program is still accepting and preparing 2021 Tax Returns (and prior year returns!) at no-cost!
Appointments are not required. Through the Drop Off Program, tax clients must complete an Intake packet and submit the documentation required for preparing their return.
To obtain an intake packet and/or speak with a trained tax representative, contact us or visit the OhioMeansJobs Career Center service window (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at 941 Market St. in Piketon.
Time is running out! The Submission Deadline for all returns is April 18th, 2022.
Additional information about the VITA program can be found on our website: www.workforcebusinessdevelopment.org.
If you have questions regarding the VITA Program, please contact Ashley Stewart at (740) 289 – 2371 ext. 7034 or astewart@pikecac.org.
